Saints Battling Covid Issues

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says a group of his offensive coaches, along with the team’s nutritionist and a player, have tested positive for COVID-19. Payton didn’t identify by name any of those who had tested positive. But he later indicated those missing from in-person preparations included an offensive line coach, a receivers coach, a running backs coach and two tight ends coaches. Payton said all of those who tested positive were vaccinated.

