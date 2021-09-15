Saints Battling Covid Issues

-UNDATED (AP) - New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says a group of his offensive coaches, along with the team’s nutritionist and a player, have tested positive for COVID-19. Payton didn’t identify by name any of those who had tested positive. But he later indicated those missing from in-person preparations included an offensive line coach, a receivers coach, a running backs coach and two tight ends coaches. Payton said all of those who tested positive were vaccinated.

