DeWitt Township Police investigating deadly crash on I-69

(123RF)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police are investigating what caused a deadly motorcycle crash on I-69.

According to police, around 4 p.m. on Saturday, a motorcyclist veered off the road and crashed in between both sides of the highway near Chandler Road.

Police say bystanders were performing CPR on the motorcyclist when officers arrived on scene. However, the efforts were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the driver as 60-year-old Timothy Tyler from Wayland.

Police tell News 10 they believe speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.

