Olympians to testify before Congress in Nassar investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Three Olympians will testify Wednesday on Capitol Hill in the ongoing investigation into how a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics physician, Larry Nassar, was able to abuse hundreds of athletes.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The committee is looking into the FBI’s handling of complaints against Nassar.

A July report from the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General found the FBI didn’t respond properly to allegations of sexual abuse by Nassar. The 119-page report concluded that the inaction and delay allowed Nassar to treat and abuse more athletes.

Nassar was arrested in November 2016. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced in January 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after more than 150 women and girls accused Nassar in court of sexually abusing them over two decades.

Olympians Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman are among the athletes scheduled to testify before the Senate committee Wednesday morning. The three each say Nassar abused them during exams.

Current FBI Director Christopher Wray is also expected to be questioned by the committee.

The Inspector General’s report found FBI agents didn’t follow agency rules, made false statements and didn’t properly document complaints.

Following the release of the report, the FBI issued a statement saying the “actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization.” It said it made changes to “ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters.”

A bipartisan group of senators criticized the FBI for its failure to prevent the abuse.

“The FBI’s gross mishandling of the reports of Nasser’s abuse led to more athletes suffering unimaginable pain. There must be accountability for this chilling failure to properly investigate—and false statements potentially intended to cover-up that failure,” said Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Michigan State agreed in May 2018 to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who said they were abused by Nassar. USA Gymnastics – which has declared bankruptcy – is proposing a $425 million settlement with Nassar victims in court documents filed July 31.

The full report from the Office of the Inspector General is included below.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.