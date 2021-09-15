Nominations open for 2022-23 Michigan Teacher of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone who remembers their school days can attest to what a difference a good teacher can make. Since 1952, Michigan has annually recognized outstanding teachers through the Michigan Teacher of the Year program.

The selection process for the 2022-23 Michigan Teacher of the Year (MTOY) and Regional Teachers of the Year (RTOYs) began Wednesday as the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) started accepting nominations. Each year, 10 RTOYs are selected through a two-part application process, with one of the 10 teachers being named Michigan Teacher of the Year.

“One of the wonderful things about teachers is that they are constantly finding new ways to teach their students and help them achieve their dreams,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “We are excited to raise up the many tremendous things our teachers are doing around the state.”

“The Michigan Teacher of the Year and Regional Teachers of the Year are important advocates and resources for teachers and students in Michigan,” Dr. Rice added.

The 2021-22 Michigan Teacher of the Year is Ms. Leah Porter, a third-grade teacher at Wilcox Elementary in Holt Public Schools. Porter serves with her nine fellow RTOYs on the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council (MTLAC).

Nominations are open now through Sunday, Oct. 24. Following the close of nominations, all eligible nominees will be invited to complete Part A of the application process, with the top applicants advancing to Part B of the process. The top applicant in each region following Part B will be named that region’s 2022-23 Regional Teacher of the Year and interview to become the 2022-23 MTOY.

Nominations may be made online using the online form.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.