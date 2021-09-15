New furry friends looking for homes though local pet outfitter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A recent partnership in Williamston is connecting homeless cats with homes to call their own.

New this year, Joey’s Pet Outfitters has partnered with the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter to house cats at their business in hopes to getting more eyes on the kitties.

