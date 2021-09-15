NASCAR Cup Series Returns to Michigan International Speedway in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, NASCAR the NASCAR Cup Series will return to the two-mile track for the 54th consecutive season at the Michigan International Speedway.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

“Michigan International Speedway holds a special place on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule thanks to its rich history and proximity to the heart of the American automotive industry,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer.

The much-anticipated Next Gen car, NASCAR’s seventh-generation race car, will be raced in all NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022, making its regular season debut at the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20. The new car incorporates more features into the body of the car to better replicate the look and feel of each manufacturer’s street car.

Tickets for the FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $39 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Kids 12 and under also get a free Sunday Pre-Race Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health System. Campsites are available starting at $130.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.