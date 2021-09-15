Murder and sexual assault suspect found competent to stand trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man accused of killing a young girl and sexually assaulting two women near Mount Pleasant can now stand trial.

In June, an Isabella County judge ordered a mental evaluation to decide if 40-year-old Isaiah Gardenhire is competent. Gardenhire was found to be fit to stand trial in a case where he is charged with murder and sexual assault.

Gardenhire is accused of stabbing a 13-year-old to death in Union Township on June 6. He is also accused of sexually assaulting two women while on the run from authorities investigating the Union Township case.

Days later, Gardenhire turned himself in to Flint Township Police after stealing a car.

Gardenhire faces separate charges in Ingham County related to a double murder in Lansing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.