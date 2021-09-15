Advertisement

Missing in Michigan: Lansing police need your help finding missing 14-year-old

Trey-Jen Lashaun Wilson
Trey-Jen Lashaun Wilson(Lansing Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Trey-Jen Lashaun Wilson was last seen getting into a gray Honda Civic on the 900 block of Long Blvd.

Wilson is described as a six-foot 125 pound black male, and police believe he may be in the Benton Harbor area.

If you have any information regarding Wilson’s whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Posted by Lansing Police Department on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

