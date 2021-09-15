Michigan man sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man was sentenced today to 32 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year for fraudulently seeking nearly $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

According to court documents, Michael Bischoff, 60, admitted to defrauding several financial institutions by submitting at least nine false PPP loan applications that included false representations about payroll, business expenses, and the number of employees working at his restaurants. Bischoff owed multiple pizza restaurants in Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties.

To help secure the PPP loans, Bischoff also submitted multiple fabricated tax documents and fraudulently used another person’s personal identifying information.

In total, Bischoff fraudulently sought approximately $931,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and received approximately $593,590. In addition to his prison sentence, Bischoff was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, and to pay $593,590 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

Since the PPP began, Fraud Section attorneys have prosecuted more than 100 defendants in more than 70 criminal cases. The Fraud Section has also seized more than $65 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained PPP funds, as well as numerous real estate properties and luxury items purchased with such proceeds.

