Michigan lawmaker removed from committee assignments

Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan lawmaker, Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township, was stripped of his legislative committee assignments this week.

Removal from committee assignments is generally viewed as a punishment. It is not unheard of, with committee removals for Representatives Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, and Gary Eisen, R-St. Clair Township, as recently as late 2020 over statements they made during the election.

No official explanation has yet been given for the removal, though several lawmakers have released statements about the removal generally.

Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham, said, “The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which often comes from someone we would never expect. ... I am asking for privacy as I take steps to ensure my safety while I continue to represent my district and do the work of the people.”

Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth (R) said, “I will always prioritize the safety of state legislators and those who are serving their community at the state Capitol. Once I learned of this situation, I took immediate action. Going forward, the House is honoring Rep. Manoogian’s request for privacy while others look into the allegations.”

Wentworth added, “The House will continue to assist with the Michigan State Police investigation, take every precaution to ensure Rep. Manoogian’s safety, and ultimately allow the legal process to play out. We will be able to provide further updates at the appropriate time.”

News 10 reached out to the Michigan State Police, though they couldn’t immediately confirm reports that they are investigating alleged misconduct by Marino.

