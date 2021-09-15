Meyer Says No To USC If Offered

-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says “there’s no chance” he’ll take the open job at Southern California. He says he is “committed to try to build an organization.” Meyer’s name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators and another with the Buckeyes. He stepped down after the 2018 season.

