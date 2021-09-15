Advertisement

Meyer Says No To USC If Offered

Urban Meyer doesn't like 'potential' talk
Urban Meyer doesn't like 'potential' talk
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says “there’s no chance” he’ll take the open job at Southern California. He says he is “committed to try to build an organization.” Meyer’s name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators and another with the Buckeyes. He stepped down after the 2018 season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all mid-Michigan counties
Washington Ave Fire
Crews respond to Washington Avenue fire
Henry Ford Health temporarily closes 120 inpatient beds
Michigan Cannabis Safety Act to create new opportunities for small cannabis entrepreneurs

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol stretches during practice before the start of their NBA...
Grizzlies Waive Gasol
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
Saints Battling Covid Issues
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against...
Browns Still Without Beckham
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland celebrates the final out with catcher Eric Haase...
Tigers Beat Brewers Again