Advertisement

Mayor Andy Schor declares mid-September through mid-October Hispanic Heritage Month

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor(WILX/City of Lansing)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hispanic heritage is now being recognized in the city of Lansing, as Mayor Andy Schor announced he has proclaimed September 15 through October 15 Hispanic Heritage month. Schor will present the proclamation during the City Council meeting on September 20.

Lansing is home to 118,000 citizens and of those, over 14,000 are of Hispanic descent. Schor says the month allows for an opportunity for City officials and residents to celebrate the Hispanic heritage.

“I am proud to have proclaimed September 15, through October 15, 2021, as Hispanic Heritage Month in the City of Lansing. I encourage Lansing residents to use this time to reflect and honor the contributions that the Hispanic and Latinx community has had on our city,” said Mayor Schor.

The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Day dates to 1968, under President Lyndon Johnson, and then expanded in 1988, to Hispanic Heritage Month by President Ronald Reagan to lengthen the observation and celebration.

“The Latino community of Lansing, Michigan is a well-established community contributing to the quality of life in Lansing for generations,” said Lansing resident Lorenzo Lopez. “We are proud Americans representing all walks of life, we are indeed a bilingual community using both the English and Spanish languages and have become the second largest population in the entire country.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all mid-Michigan counties
Washington Ave Fire
Crews respond to Washington Avenue fire
Henry Ford Health temporarily closes 120 inpatient beds
Michigan Cannabis Safety Act to create new opportunities for small cannabis entrepreneurs

Latest News

Nessel, coalition urging Congress to prioritize funding to address climate crisis,...
Nessel, coalition urging Congress to prioritize funding to address climate crisis, environmental injustice
gavel
Michigan man sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
Mixed Opinions On Tackling Panhandling
Mixed Opinions On Tackling Panhandling
Jackson City Council voted in favor of an ordinance intended to aid in the development of the...
New affordable housing development planned for Jackson