Mayor Andy Schor declares mid-September through mid-October Hispanic Heritage Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hispanic heritage is now being recognized in the city of Lansing, as Mayor Andy Schor announced he has proclaimed September 15 through October 15 Hispanic Heritage month. Schor will present the proclamation during the City Council meeting on September 20.

Lansing is home to 118,000 citizens and of those, over 14,000 are of Hispanic descent. Schor says the month allows for an opportunity for City officials and residents to celebrate the Hispanic heritage.

“I am proud to have proclaimed September 15, through October 15, 2021, as Hispanic Heritage Month in the City of Lansing. I encourage Lansing residents to use this time to reflect and honor the contributions that the Hispanic and Latinx community has had on our city,” said Mayor Schor.

The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Day dates to 1968, under President Lyndon Johnson, and then expanded in 1988, to Hispanic Heritage Month by President Ronald Reagan to lengthen the observation and celebration.

“The Latino community of Lansing, Michigan is a well-established community contributing to the quality of life in Lansing for generations,” said Lansing resident Lorenzo Lopez. “We are proud Americans representing all walks of life, we are indeed a bilingual community using both the English and Spanish languages and have become the second largest population in the entire country.”

