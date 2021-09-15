Advertisement

LIVE: First all-civilian flight into space

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (WILX) - A private spacecraft carrying four Americans known as the “Inspiration4” is launching into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The flight will become the first mission to space without any professional astronauts onboard. The all-civilian crew will ride aboard a SpaceX rocket and capsule and will orbit the Earth for days before re-entering the atmosphere.

