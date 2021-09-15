LIVE: First all-civilian flight into space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (WILX) - A private spacecraft carrying four Americans known as the “Inspiration4” is launching into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The flight will become the first mission to space without any professional astronauts onboard. The all-civilian crew will ride aboard a SpaceX rocket and capsule and will orbit the Earth for days before re-entering the atmosphere.

