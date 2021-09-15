How to plan fire escape routes for your home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire can spread rapidly through your home, leaving you as little as one or two minutes to escape safely once the smoke alarm sounds.

The Lansing Fire Department has some tips to make your escape plan as simple but safe as possible.

They says to gather everyone together in your household and make a plan. That’s when you can walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes.

Captain Norwood says to help children understand the route, you can draw a floor plan of your home.

He says its important to mark two ways out of each room, including windows and doors.

Once you have a plan in place, it’s important to make time to practice it at least twice a year.

Norwood also suggests you try to close doors during your way out to slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire.

