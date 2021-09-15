Advertisement

Hitting the trails for a beautiful outdoor workout

By Holly Harper
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many people may own a bike for transportation purposes, but today we are talking about ways to use that bike to get a workout while enjoying the outdoors.

Nicole and Chad Cottom own Spin Bicycle Shop in Old Town and say that the set up of the bike, making sure it’s the proper height and adjustments, is just as important as the ride.

Check out the attached video to see how mountain biking offers time in the outdoors mixed with a cardio benefit as well as leg strength training.

