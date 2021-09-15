Hillsdale Hospital now limiting visitors due to rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale Hospital is now limiting visitors in their buildings, citing a rise in COVID-19 in Hillsdale County and surrounding areas.

“Unfortunately, we have once again reached a point with new COVID-19 cases and new hospitalizations that we have to adopt additional visitor restrictions to prevent the spread and exposure of COVID-19,” Rachel Lott, director of marketing and development, said.

The hospital says they currently have more patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 than it has had since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Daily cases continue to increase and the Hillsdale County positivity rate has risen above 19 percent.

“In our hospital and outpatient clinics, many of our patients have severe health conditions and may be at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. We want to protect those vulnerable individuals, as well as our hard-working team, by minimizing the total number of people in our facilities,” said Lott.

Visitors are prohibited from entry to all Hillsdale Hospital owned and operated locations and services, unless necessary for the patient to receive care or in end-of-life circumstances, hospital officials say.

Visitors are only allowed if the patient is in the emergency room, a laboring mother, or has an appointment with obstetrics.

Those wishing to pay bills will have to call or do so online. Anyone wanting medical records will have to call and schedule a pickup appointment.

Masks are still required by for all individuals in Hillsdale Hospital buildings, and the healthcare facility will continue to screen all patients and permitted visitors for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.