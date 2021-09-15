Of Heumann Interest: Haslett sophomore tearing it up

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Our Game Of The Week in high school football Friday night is a CAAC matchup between the Mason Bulldogs and the Haslett Vikings. Haslett is being led by a sophomore running back, who’s making heads turn even at a young age.

And tackling him is almost as difficult as pronouncing his name: Nakai Amachree.

Or just plain ‘Nakie,’ as the kids are calling him.

The funny thing is that Nakai said, coming into the season, he was a little nervous. He didn’t know if any sophomore belonged on varsity.

“I didn’t know how it was going to be, because, like, obviously way bigger kids from JV. Huge switch from JV to varsity,” Nakai said. “Huge pace switch. Obviously, everything’s faster. Everyone moves faster. So, I just kind of had to adapt to it. But I felt I’ve adapted pretty well. My performance improved I feel from last year a lot.”

And boy does he ever belong. He’s scored seven touchdowns in three weeks, making a name for himself around here already.

Haslett football coach Charlie Otlewski said, “We knew we had a stable of running backs coming through and we had one of them get injured, which opened up some more opportunity for Nakia. We knew he had some talent, but then, you know, as he’s gotten more comfortable each game you start to see kind of the lightbulbs continue to go on as he’s maturing.”

Despite an impressive first three games, Nakai refuses to take all of the credit.

“It’s all my linemen really,” he said. “My team giving me good blocks.”

I’d say he has more than fit in at this level. It might be a good idea to remember the name.

The Vikings hope he adds to his total Friday night against Mason.

