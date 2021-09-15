Advertisement

Grizzlies Waive Gasol

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol stretches during practice before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies acquired Gasol from the Lakers along with a 2024 second round draft pick and cash for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin. The move saved the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league’s luxury tax. The 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons with Memphis. He averaged a career-low 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season with the Lakers.

