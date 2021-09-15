Advertisement

Free fitness classes coming to Lansing’s Rotary Park

Free fitness classes are coming to Rotary Park’s AARP Sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park in Lansing.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday, there will be free fitness classes offered at the first AARP Sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park in Michigan at Lansing’s Rotary Park. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced the classes will be held for several weeks at multiple times to accommodate those wishing to attend.

The following will be offered by Lansing Parks and Recreation Department’s fitness trainer Deborah Foster:

  • an intro class
  • a one-hour circuit training workout
  • an eight-week series to get into a regular active routine

All AARP-sponsored classes are 100% free to attend and led by certified fitness professionals. The free classes begin September 15 and run through November.

“Lansing Parks and Recreation’s free classes at Lansing’s new FitLot are a great way to get active and spend time outside at Rotary Park, along the Lansing River Trail,” said Mayor Schor. “This is an opportunity for residents of all ages and abilities to learn how to work out safely and effectively.”

Participants should wear clothes and shoes that are comfortable to move and exercise in, taking into consideration the weather for the day and time. They should also bring water, a towel, and hand sanitizer.

Rotary Park’s AARP Sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park was created by FitLot, a national nonprofit organization committed to helping communities find the resources necessary to plan, construct, and program their own outdoor fitness parks.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

