DeWitt man collects metal farm animals in front yard for community

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A DeWitt resident started a collection of metal tin farm animals outside his home last year. It started with a pig. This pig and collection of animals became a happy place for DeWitt residents.

People would stop by and take pictures with the pig until one day in June, it was gone.

The Clinton County sheriff found the pig and returned it to the residents home. The owner of the metal animals says he just wants to make people smile.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody and if it takes a metal pig to bring smiles and joy to the community and to the world it’s so awesome, it’s just more to spread positivity and fun,” said the owner of the metal animals, Rich Kelley.

Kelley says people in the community have donated other animals like a small pig and a hedgehog.

