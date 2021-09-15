Advertisement

DeWitt man collects metal farm animals in front yard for community

Metal Pig
Metal Pig(Rich Kelley)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A DeWitt resident started a collection of metal tin farm animals outside his home last year. It started with a pig. This pig and collection of animals became a happy place for DeWitt residents.

People would stop by and take pictures with the pig until one day in June, it was gone.

The Clinton County sheriff found the pig and returned it to the residents home. The owner of the metal animals says he just wants to make people smile.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody and if it takes a metal pig to bring smiles and joy to the community and to the world it’s so awesome, it’s just more to spread positivity and fun,” said the owner of the metal animals, Rich Kelley.

Kelley says people in the community have donated other animals like a small pig and a hedgehog.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all mid-Michigan counties
Washington Ave Fire
Crews respond to Washington Avenue fire
Henry Ford Health temporarily closes 120 inpatient beds
Michigan Cannabis Safety Act to create new opportunities for small cannabis entrepreneurs

Latest News

df
Wharton Center
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Michigan lawmaker removed from committee assignments
High Caliber Karting and Entertainment
High Caliber reopens after 25,000 square foot expansion
September Fire Safety
September Fire Safety