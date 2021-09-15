City of East Lansing announces new fire chief

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas announced that Dawn Carson, the city’s interim fire chief, has been appointed to the position permanently.

Carson has served with the East Lansing Fire Department (ELFD) since 1994. She has a master’s degree in Organizational Management from Siena Heights University and a Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine from Central Michigan University. She also has received several certificates of completion as well as education and training from Lansing Community College, the State of Michigan and FEMA in the fields of emergency medical services, firefighting and search and rescue.

Carson is the first female fire chief the city has had.

“In Chief Carson’s 27 years with ELFD, she has proven to be a dedicated professional who has risen through the ranks of the department as a result of her high standard of service and leadership,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “In her time as interim chief, Chief Carson has proven that she is ready to step into this important leadership role and we have the utmost confidence in her ability to effectively lead the department in serving East Lansing’s residents.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to continue on in my long career with the City of East Lansing, serving as the first female chief of ELFD,” said Chief Carson. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of East Lansing in this new capacity.”

During her career with ELFD, Chief Carson was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, captain in 2013 and deputy chief in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.