Browns Still Without Beckham

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 17-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t ready to play following knee surgery and won’t make his debut Sunday against Houston. Coach Kevin Stefanski has ruled Beckham out, saying he will practice this week, but will sit out against the Texans. Beckham, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October, was expected to play in the season opener at Kansas City. However, after going through pregame warmups, he told the Browns he couldn’t be on the field for the number of plays they wanted and he was inactive.

