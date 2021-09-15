Browns Still Without Beckham

-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t ready to play following knee surgery and won’t make his debut Sunday against Houston. Coach Kevin Stefanski has ruled Beckham out, saying he will practice this week, but will sit out against the Texans. Beckham, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October, was expected to play in the season opener at Kansas City. However, after going through pregame warmups, he told the Browns he couldn’t be on the field for the number of plays they wanted and he was inactive.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.