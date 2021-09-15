Advertisement

Broadway’s Jawan Jackson chats with Studio 10 about the musical “Ain’t Too Proud”

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tickets are on sale now for many of the great performances that are coming to Wharton Center for their 2021-2022 season including Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations. This musical follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

We got the chance to chat with Jawan Jackson, who is a Michigan native who stars in Ain’t Too Proud on Broadway. He shared some of the reasons why this musical is so important to him and why everyone should go see it.

Ain’t Too Proud will be at Cobb Great Hall at Wharton Center from June 7th through June 12th, 2022.

