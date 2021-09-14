Subjects wanted in Larceny case
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department and Lansing Detective Walt Kim need assistance identifying these two subjects.
Both are suspects in a Larceny case on the 1200 block of E. Michigan Ave.
If you have information on the identity of these suspects or the crime, call the police department at 517-483-4600.
You can also call Detective Kim at 517-483-6940.
