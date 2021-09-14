Advertisement

Subjects wanted in Larceny case

The Lansing Police Department and Lansing Detective Walt Kim need assistance identifying these...
The Lansing Police Department and Lansing Detective Walt Kim need assistance identifying these two subjects.
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department and Lansing Detective Walt Kim need assistance identifying these two subjects.

Both are suspects in a Larceny case on the 1200 block of E. Michigan Ave.

If you have information on the identity of these suspects or the crime, call the police department at 517-483-4600.

You can also call Detective Kim at 517-483-6940.

