Subjects wanted in Larceny case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department and Lansing Detective Walt Kim need assistance identifying these two subjects.

Both are suspects in a Larceny case on the 1200 block of E. Michigan Ave.

If you have information on the identity of these suspects or the crime, call the police department at 517-483-4600.

You can also call Detective Kim at 517-483-6940.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

