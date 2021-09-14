Seattle Lands All Star Game

-NEW YORK (AP) - A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001. The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome.

