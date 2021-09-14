Advertisement

Seattle Lands All Star Game

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the...
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the team beating the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 3-0. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001. The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal Lansing crash
DeLuca’s Restaurant selling after 60 years of business
Washington Ave Fire
Crews respond to Washington Avenue fire
WILX First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all mid-Michigan counties
Suspect arraigned in Delhi Twp. drive-by shooting

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
Covid Issues Hit New Orleans Saints
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago...
Ryan Braun Retires From Baseball
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Field Hockey Team Ranked in National Poll
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Golf Struggles At South Carolina Tourney