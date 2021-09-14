Advertisement

Ryan Braun Retires From Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago...
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game,Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
-MILWAUKEE (AP) - Ryan Braun has announced his retirement. Braun is the Milwaukee Brewers’ home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career. Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. The 2011 NL MVP made it official in a video the Brewers posted on Twitter. Braun had 352 homers and last played in 2020. He was one of baseball’s best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs.

