MSU Women’s Golf Struggles At South Carolina Tourney

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team finished 12 among 17 teams at the Cougar Classic, which ended Tuesday in Hanahan, South Carolina. The Spartans fired a team 12 over par in the final round to finish 14 over par. Valentina Rossi led the MSU players at one over par and finished in 29th place. MSU is back in action October 4-5 at the Windy City Classic in Wilmette, Illinois.

