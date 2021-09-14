MSU Field Hockey Team Ranked in National Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s field hockey team has a 5-0 non conference record and this week is ranked 25th in the nation in the coaches poll. MSU has been unranked for nearly two years. MSU downed Ball State 7-1 on Sunday and it’s the team’s best start since opening 7-0 in 2010. MSU hosts 24th ranked Ohio State in its Big Ten opener this Friday at 3pm and then hosts Central Michigan at 1pm on Sunday.

