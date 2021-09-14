Advertisement

MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road

(Jonathan Benallack | Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 33 Lansing Road drivers were pulled over by Michigan State Police’s Homeland Security Team, according to a post from MSP’s First District Twitter account.

According to the post, the team patrolled Lansing Road from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and made quite a few stops.

During their patrol, the team gave 14 tickets and 24 verbal warnings, and said the highest speed they clocked was 83 miles per hour in a 55 m.p.h. zone.

“This is why we are out there,” said MSP in the post. “Please drive posted speeds.”

