MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 33 Lansing Road drivers were pulled over by Michigan State Police’s Homeland Security Team, according to a post from MSP’s First District Twitter account.

According to the post, the team patrolled Lansing Road from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and made quite a few stops.

During their patrol, the team gave 14 tickets and 24 verbal warnings, and said the highest speed they clocked was 83 miles per hour in a 55 m.p.h. zone.

“This is why we are out there,” said MSP in the post. “Please drive posted speeds.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

