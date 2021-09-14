Michigan Cannabis Safety Act to create new opportunities for small cannabis entrepreneurs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bipartisan group of legislators today announced the introduction of the Michigan Cannabis Safety Act. This updates Michigan’s medical cannabis laws to help promote access to tested, tracked and labeled cannabis products for all Michiganders.

Currently, UMGs are not required to test, track or label patient product and can sell their extra marijuana. The new regulation would still allow unlicensed caregivers to grow for themselves and one patient and require testing of SMG product to protect patient safety and increase accountability.

“Michigan has an opportunity to be a national leader in cannabis safety, job creation and economic growth, and these bills help us rein in Michigan’s unlicensed cannabis market that threatens the health of all Michiganders,” said state Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township.

The Michigan Cannabis Safety Act, House Bills 5300-5302, updates rules in the Michigan Medical Marijuana and Michigan Medical Marijuana Facility Licensing acts by establishing a new Specialty Medical Grower (SMG) license for Unlicensed Marijuana Growers (UMGs), also known as caregivers.

“Every Michigander deserves access to tested, tracked and labeled cannabis products from licensed providers,” said state Rep. Ronnie Peterson, D-Ypsilanti.

