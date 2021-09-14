Local Lansing artist competes in Art Prize

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest art competitions kicks off in Grand Rapids this Thursday.

Art Prize features hundreds of artists and attracts thousands to the area.

One of the artists competing is Tiffany Marie.

She has a gallery right in Downtown Lansing.

She will be showcasing her 10,000 pound cement sculpture of a gorilla and pelican called ‘The Seeker and the King.’

“I obviously make it oversized and big and silly and they’re always a character so I wanted to do something like that for our price something large,” said Marie.

You can see her sculpture at the BOB restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids.

That artwork and hundreds of others will be displayed for Art Prize September 16th through October 3rd.

