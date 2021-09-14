Law firm completes review of LPD policies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In May of 2021, a law firm was retained at the request of the City of Lansing to conduct an independent review of the Lansing Police Department’s (LPD) policy and procedures. The request was made by Mayor Andy Schor as police agencies around the country faced greater scrutiny, and was finished in August.

Areas in which the department was assessed included use of force and de-escalation, body worn cameras, bias free policing, accountability, training, officer wellness, community engagement, recruiting, retention and arrest management. Throughout the report the reviewers, Legal Solutions Law Firm, suggested areas of improvement along with recommendations for what those improvements should be.

“We appreciate the dedication and professionalism displayed by Legal Solutions Law Firm during the review process,” said Interim Chief Ellery Sosebee. “Getting feedback and input from the Lansing community, public servants, community stakeholders, and fellow law enforcement allows constructive viewpoints the department can learn and grow from.”

Mayor Schor said, “Continuing to review our policies and practices will improve the service that we provide to our residents and visitors. I am reviewing the report and look forward to working with our Chief to make any necessary improvements so we have the best possible police department.”

Many areas addressed within the review findings revealed the department is currently implementing and following policy, procedure, and best practices. The full report can be VIEWED HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

