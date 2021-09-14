Advertisement

James Craig expected to kick off Republican campaign for governor

Republican primary voters will not choose their nominee until August 2022.
A former Cincinnati police chief who recently announced his retirement as Detroit’s top cop is...
A former Cincinnati police chief who recently announced his retirement as Detroit’s top cop is now considering running for governor of Michigan, according to various reports. Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced his retirement effective June 1.(Detroit Police Department Facebook page)
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 race for Michigan’s governor is heating up. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is kicking off his republican campaign today on Belle Isle in Detroit.

Up until this point, Craig has not been open about how he plans to run against incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer. That will likely change with Tuesday’s announcement.

In July, Craig confirmed he would be running for governor while appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The announcement came just weeks after Craig delivered his first political speech in Jackson during a celebration for the Republican party’s 167th birthday.

Republican primary voters will not choose their nominee until August 2022. Currently, Craig is among other republican candidates including Michigan State Police Captain Mike Brown and Kalamazoo-based chiropractor Garrett Soldano.

On the Democratic side, Gov. Whitmer is the incumbent. She has not made any official campaign announcements yet but is expected to run again next year.

Tuesday’s event for Craig’s campaign is set to start at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com, the WILX Facebook page, and the WILX mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal Lansing crash
Church celebrates 150 year anniversary.
Local church celebrates 150 years of service
Suspect arraigned in Delhi Twp. drive-by shooting
Monday morning, sections of three streets in the City of Lansing will be closed for resurfacing...
Three streets in Lansing closing for resurfacing Monday
DeLuca’s Restaurant selling after 60 years of business

Latest News

Water damage prompting debate about the future of Lansing’s City Hall
Mixed feelings on moving Lansing City Hall
News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version - Lansing City Hall 9-13-21
Washington Ave Fire
Crews respond to Washington Avenue fire
WILX First Alert Forecast 9/14/21 A.M.