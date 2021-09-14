James Craig expected to kick off Republican campaign for governor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 race for Michigan’s governor is heating up. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is kicking off his republican campaign today on Belle Isle in Detroit.

Up until this point, Craig has not been open about how he plans to run against incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer. That will likely change with Tuesday’s announcement.

In July, Craig confirmed he would be running for governor while appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The announcement came just weeks after Craig delivered his first political speech in Jackson during a celebration for the Republican party’s 167th birthday.

Republican primary voters will not choose their nominee until August 2022. Currently, Craig is among other republican candidates including Michigan State Police Captain Mike Brown and Kalamazoo-based chiropractor Garrett Soldano.

On the Democratic side, Gov. Whitmer is the incumbent. She has not made any official campaign announcements yet but is expected to run again next year.

Tuesday’s event for Craig’s campaign is set to start at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com, the WILX Facebook page, and the WILX mobile app.

