Henry Ford Health temporarily closes 120 inpatient beds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across the nation are struggling to keep a full staff. Henry Ford Health has temporarily dropped 120 beds across their locations mostly in Jackson and Detroit. These beds being eliminated are mostly general medicine beds but some are also ICU beds. They say this is a result of staffing shortages.

“Unfortunately our healthcare system as well as others across the nation are facing unprecedent staffing challenges all exasperated by the pandemic,” said Henry Ford Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Adnan Munkarah.

This shortage has caused longer wait times and has some going elsewhere for care. Taylor, a Jackson resident, says when her child was struggling to breath she didn’t expect to be told she had a five hour wait at the emergency room at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.

“It was overwhelming I was definitely worried it felt very serious and it needed attention immediately. So it was tough when we got the news that we needed to wait 5 hours to be seen,” said Taylor Marks.

She says her child’s oxygen levels were too low to be sent home so she went to MOTS Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor for care.

“As a mom it’s very frustrating in the fact of her needing treatment and not being able to do so,” said Marks.

Dr. Munkarah urges patients to continue to come to the hospital for the care they need.

MUNKARAH URGES PATIENTS TO CONTINUE TO COME TO THE HOSPITAL FOR THE CARE THEY NEED.

“We urge patients not to delay any emergency or critical medical situation We have seen in the past year and a half that delaying care has resulted in bad outcomes that could have been prevented,” said Munkarah.

Munkarah says this is a major blow to the hospital system as hospitalizations continue to rise because of the Covid Delta variant. Henry Ford says they are currently not directing patients elsewhere and their level of care will not be impacted.

“I want to make it clear this does not mean by any means that our level of care is impacted,” said Munkarah.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.