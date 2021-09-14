First Alert Weather: Strong to possibly severe storms headed for mid-Michigan Tuesday evening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather is expected to be heading towards mid-Michigan Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Currently, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has mid-Michigan in a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon.

According to First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole, an early morning mix of sun and clouds will be all for show, as scattered to severe thunderstorms are expected to be hitting the area sometime between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids predicts the storms will have strong winds with a possibility of hail thrown into the mix.

No watches or warnings have been administered by NWS yet. Stay with News 10 for all your first alert weather updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.