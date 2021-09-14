Crews respond to Washington Avenue fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning Lansing Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue.

News 10 is first on scene.

There is no threat to public safety at this time.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.