Covid Issues Hit New Orleans Saints

-UNDATED (AP) - Two people familiar with the situation say six unidentified members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, one player and another employee have tested positive for COVID-19. The people say the entire coaching staff had been vaccinated. It is unclear how long those who tested positive will be isolated from the team before returning to the field or meetings.

