Covid Issues Hit New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
-UNDATED (AP) - Two people familiar with the situation say six unidentified members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, one player and another employee have tested positive for COVID-19. The people say the entire coaching staff had been vaccinated. It is unclear how long those who tested positive will be isolated from the team before returning to the field or meetings.

