Advertisement

Celebrating National Cream-Filled Donut Day

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Today is National Cream-Filled Donut Day and Studio 10 was on the road with a behind the scenes look at how these delicious treats are made at Quality Dairy.

From start to finish, there’s a lot that goes into making these cream-filled donuts. (And filling them is not as easy as it looks...)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal Lansing crash
DeLuca’s Restaurant selling after 60 years of business
Washington Ave Fire
Crews respond to Washington Avenue fire
WILX First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all mid-Michigan counties
Suspect arraigned in Delhi Twp. drive-by shooting

Latest News

Take Me Home Tuesday: Frankie
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Frankie
ART PRIZE
Local Lansing artist competes in Art Prize
df
TAKE ME HOME TUESDAY
df
QUALITY DAIRY LIVE PART 3