Capital Region International Airport gets new tech to help cut wait times

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new credential technology is now being used at the Capital Region International Airport.

The new system is meant to enhance the airport’s ability to spot false I.D. documents, as well as reduce the amount of touch points as passengers go through security checks.

Passengers will only be required to hand over their I.D. for scanning at document checkpoints rather than also having to show a boarding pass.

The airport hopes this will decrease the amount of time people spend in TSA lines and make it easier for them to board their planes.

“I will note, though, that people should still check in in the same way because you have to still tell the airline that you’re flying that day,” said TSA spokesman Jessica Mayle. “They want that information. But that act of physically handing over a paper boarding pass to verify that you are flying out that day, you no longer have to worry about that because your ID, when it’s scanned in this machine, gives that same information to the transportation security officer.”

Masks are still required in airports as the federal mandate has been extended until January of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

