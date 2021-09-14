AG Nessel to testify before House Judiciary on victims’ privacy bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will testify before the Michigan House Judiciary Committee in support of House Bills 4798 and 4974.

The bills aid in alleviating the obstacles created in March when the Michigan Court of Appeals issued a decision in People of the State of Michigan v. Ricky Dale Jack. That ruling maintains that a prosecutor must provide the addresses and telephone numbers of victims and witnesses when submitting discovery under the Michigan Court Rules.

Later that month, Nessel filed an amicus brief in support of the People’s emergency application before the Michigan Supreme Court to protect the personal information of victims and witnesses in prosecutions. In June, the Court denied that application.

Nessel’s office said the denial makes “legislative action even more important to protect victims and witnesses involved in prosecutions.”

In her testimony, Nessel will give her perspective on the effect the Jack decision will have should legislators not act.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. and can be watched on the House Committee 1 streaming page.

