Victim identified in fatal Lansing crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A two-car crash in Lansing on Friday night resulted in one dead and two critically injured. Police have now identified the deceased driver as 51-year-old Juan Rolando Sanchez of Lansing.

According to the Lansing Police Department, police responded to a call of two-vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pleasant Grove around 11:40 Friday evening.

When police arrived they found the driver of the first vehicle, Sanchez, had sustained critical injuries. A 22-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered a minor injury. Both were transported to a local hospital, where Sanchez was later pronounced dead.

The second vehicle had three people inside. The passengers were a 2-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution but has since been released.

The passengers of the second vehicle remain in critical condition.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates the first car was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Blvd. and the second was traveling westbound on Pleasant Grove Ave when the crash occurred. Police did not say who hit whom, and believe speed may be a factor in the accident.

