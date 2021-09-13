Advertisement

USC Fires Its Football Coach

By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern California has fired football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC’s interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season. Helton’s Trojans won one Pac-12 title and one Rose Bowl, but otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations at USC. He was 19-14 since the 2017 season.

