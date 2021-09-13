Advertisement

Two Men and a Truck donate $40,000 to Ele’s Place

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Men and a Truck is donating $40,000 to Ele’s Place.

The company has been a long-time supporter of Ele’s place. It was recently acquired by Service Master brands, who wanted to continue that partnership.

The non-profit organization focuses on supporting children who are grieving the loss of a parent, sibling or loved one. The vision is to make sure that no child in Michigan grieves alone.

“This tremendously generous gift of $40,000 is going to help us continue our grief support programs. It’s going to help us serve over 100 children and teens over the next year, providing a warm welcome safe place for children to grieve together,” said CEO of Ele’s Place, Dan Layman.

Layman says the need for Ele’s place and grief peer support services is significant in the state. He says 1 in 13 children in Michigan will experience the death of a parent or sibling, that equates to about half a million children.

