Three streets in Lansing closing for resurfacing Monday
Parts of Hillsdale, Sycamore, and Chestnut Streets will be closed until October.
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning, sections of three streets in the City of Lansing will be closed for resurfacing work.
- Hillsdale Street will be closed between River Street and Sycamore Street.
- Sycamore Street will be closed between Hillsdale Street and St. Joseph Street.
- Chestnut Street between Kalamazoo Street and St. Joseph Street will be shut down.
Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 8.
