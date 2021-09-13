Advertisement

Three streets in Lansing closing for resurfacing Monday

Parts of Hillsdale, Sycamore, and Chestnut Streets will be closed until October.
Monday morning, sections of three streets in the City of Lansing will be closed for resurfacing...
Monday morning, sections of three streets in the City of Lansing will be closed for resurfacing work.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning, sections of three streets in the City of Lansing will be closed for resurfacing work.

  • Hillsdale Street will be closed between River Street and Sycamore Street.
  • Sycamore Street will be closed between Hillsdale Street and St. Joseph Street.
  • Chestnut Street between Kalamazoo Street and St. Joseph Street will be shut down.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 8.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Starting Monday, September 13, sections of Hillsdale Street, Sycamore Street and Chestnut Streets will...

Posted by City of Lansing, Michigan - Government on Thursday, September 9, 2021

