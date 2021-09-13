Suspect arraigned in Delhi Twp. drive-by shooting

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man has been arraigned on multiple weapons charges stemming from his arrest in relation to a shooting that took place on Sept. 10.

On Friday, Sept. 10, at approximately 5:30 a.m. deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on Selma St. in Delhi Township. There were no injuries resulting from the shooting.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, a suspect was arraigned in 55th District Court on multiple weapons charges relating to the shooting. He has been identified as Andrei Jerrell Kelly, a 26-year-old man from Lansing.

Kelly’s bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.