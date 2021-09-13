Advertisement

MSU Wrestler Qualifies for Team USA

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Redshirt sophomore Peyton Omania of the Michigan State wrestling team has qualified for Team USA at the upcoming World Greco-Roman Championships. Omania qualified this past week end at the Senior World Team Trials in Lincoln, Nebraska. The World event is scheduled for next month in Oslo, Norway and Omania is one of 22 members of the American team. Omania is a native of Concord, California.

