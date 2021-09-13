MSU Wrestler Qualifies for Team USA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Redshirt sophomore Peyton Omania of the Michigan State wrestling team has qualified for Team USA at the upcoming World Greco-Roman Championships. Omania qualified this past week end at the Senior World Team Trials in Lincoln, Nebraska. The World event is scheduled for next month in Oslo, Norway and Omania is one of 22 members of the American team. Omania is a native of Concord, California.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.