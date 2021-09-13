Advertisement

MSU Golfers Finish Third in Minnesota

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State men’s golf team finished third in the Gopher Invitational Monday in Independence, Minnesota. The Spartans shot two over par Monday and began the tournament seven under par. Kansas and Notre Dame shared the team title at 14 under par. Troy Taylor and Bradley Smithson both tied for tenth place at three under par, while James Piot finished tied for 28th place at three over par.

