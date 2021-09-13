Advertisement

Lugnust 2022 Schedule Released

Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks Nights
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts 2022 High A Central League schedule will comprise of 132 games, up from 120 this year. The Lugnuts’ 26th season begins at home Friday, April 8th against the Lake County Captains. The season concludes on September 11th. The Lugnuts will host games on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and the 4th of July. Other than the 4th all league teams will have Mondays off, similar to this year.

