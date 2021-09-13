Local church celebrates 150 years of service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers say roughly 70 thousand churches have closed their doors in the last decade. But a local church is still standing after 150 years.

“We celebrate the 150 years, we celebrate the body coming together,” said Pastor Foerster with the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Pastor Foerster says the secret to staying open for 150 years is having dedicated members.

“I think to have been around for 150 years is certainly a testament to peoples commitment and dedication but I think it’s even more than that I think it’s Gods way of saying their is still something to be done here,” said Foerster.

The church opened in 1893 and continues to evolve as time moves on. They adapt their music to combine both the old and the new.

“We feel that you can make a joyful noise to God in any different ways not only with the older hymns but with some of the more modern songs as well,” said Foerster.

According to researchers, Michigan church membership has dropped 25% since 2009. This is a decline that Immanuel Lutheran Church is hoping to avoid.

“As much as we’re celebrating today we’re also looking to innovative ways in which we can make the gospel relevant for people right now,” said Foerster, “Our mission is to reach other people with the gospel beyond these walls.”

Immanuel Luther Church says everyone is always welcome to come to a service. They are working on regularly having online services for viewers from afar.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.