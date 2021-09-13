LCC Has New Athletic Director

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Greg Lattig will join Lansing Community College on September 27th, becoming the school’s athletic director. Lattig goes to LCC following 14 years as the athletic director at Mason Public Schools. LCC has nine varsity teams and more than 100 athletes.

