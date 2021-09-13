Advertisement

LCC Has New Athletic Director

Lansing Community College's Gannon Building
Lansing Community College's Gannon Building(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Greg Lattig will join Lansing Community College on September 27th, becoming the school’s athletic director. Lattig goes to LCC following 14 years as the athletic director at Mason Public Schools. LCC has nine varsity teams and more than 100 athletes.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
One dead, two in critical condition following two-car crash
Former Shiawassee County Deputy Darrell Henderson
Shiawassee Co. Deputy dies from COVID-19 complications
Two injured in Mt. Pleasant shooting
Church celebrates 150 year anniversary.
Local church celebrates 150 years of service

Latest News

USC Fires Its Football Coach
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Golfers Finish Third in Minnesota
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Wrestler Qualifies for Team USA
Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks Nights
Lugnust 2022 Schedule Released